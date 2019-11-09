Gopher Pregame Show: Former Gopher players reflect on Penn State

The Gophers certainly don’t need any extra motivation this week, with No. 5-ranked Penn State coming in for the biggest home game in the history of TCF Bank Stadium. But the chip on their shoulder might have gotten a little sharper after the release of the College Football Playoff rankings came out Tuesday night.

FOX 9's Gopher Pregame show welcomed former players Adam Weber and Dan Nystrom ahead of Saturday's game at TCF Bank Stadium.