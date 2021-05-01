Maroon beats Gold 24-17 in Gophers Spring Game at TCF Bank Stadium

article

On a picture perfect day for football at TCF Bank Stadium, Team Maroon held off a potential game-tying drive by Team Gold in a 24-17 win in the annual Gophers Spring Game.

Up to 10,000 fans were in attendance under sunny skies after last year’s game was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, and the game two years ago was moved indoors due to a snowstorm earlier in the week. Saturday, with the game on the line and a 4th and goal from the 3-yard line for Gold, Terrell Smith intercepted a Zack Annexstad fade intended for Daniel Jackson to seal the win for Maroon.

There were 17 players on the roster who didn’t play Saturday due to either injuries or rest. The key offensive names included Jacob Clark, Mo Ibrahim, Ky Thomas, Bryce Witham, Brevyn Spann-Ford, Dylan Wright and John Michael Schmitz. Ibrahim, the reigning Big Ten Running Back of the Year, is healthy but didn’t play after a limited spring season due to observing Ramadan, which calls for fasting daily from sun up to sun down.

Defensive players out included Jalen Logan Redding, Boye Mafe, Esezi Otomewo, Gage Keys, Josh Aune, and Michael Dixon.

Tanner Morgan started for the Maroon team and finished 9-of-17 passing for 148 yards, one touchdown and a receiving touchdown on a trick play from Michael Brown-Stephens. Chris Autman-Bell finished with four catches for 100 yards and a touchdown, and the Gophers got a touchdown pass from 400-pound offensive tackle Daniel Fa’alele to Ko Kieft, and a big guy short rushing touchdown from Sam Schlueter.

Quarterbacking the Gold team, Zack Annexstad was 14-of-23 for 232 yards and two interceptions. Clay Geary led the Gold team with four catches for 74 yards.

Tyler Nubin led the Maroon defense with seven tackles. Jah Joyner had five tackles and two sacks. Nyles Pinckney had three tackles, including a half tackle for a loss. Calvin Swenson led the Gold defense with eight tackles, and Braelin Oliver had three tackles, including one for a loss.

Saturday’s annual scrimmage ends the spring football season for the Gophers. They will open the 2021 regular season on Thursday, Sept. 2 against Ohio State at TCF Bank Stadium.