Gopher Coaches Show: Hockey talk with Bob Motzko, Brad Frost

This week on the FOX 9 Gopher Coaches Show, we’re stepping away from the basketball court and heading to the ice sheet.

The University of Minnesota women’s hockey team is heading into postseason play, while the men’s squad hosts their final regular season series before the Big Ten Tournament. Jim Rich sat down with Gophers’ coaches Bob Motzko and Brad Frost to talk about where their teams are at as we close in on playoff time.

The Gophers’ women’s team finished the regular season 25-7-2, and 19-7-2-3 in the WCHA. Minnesota will host Minnesota State University-Mankato in a best-of-three series starting Friday at Ridder Arena. If a Game 3 is necessary, it will be Sunday. The winner advances to the WCHA Final Faceoff, seeking the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Co-captain Madeline Wethington joined the show to talk about their season so far.

On the men’s side, Motzko and the Gophers close out the regular season with a home series against Michigan at 3M Arena at Mariucci. Minnesota is looking to lock up third place in the Big Ten, with the Wolverines lurking three points behind, and get a home series to start the conference tournament.

The Gophers are also No. 8 in the PairWise Rankings, and need to keep winning to solidify an at-large spot in the NCAA Tournament. Co-captain Mike Koster joins the show to talk about the season and making a playoff run after getting to the NCAA title game last season.

Watch the video for this week’s full episode of the Gopher Coaches Show!