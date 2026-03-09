Gopher basketball gets No. 11 seed for Big Ten Tournament

The Brief The Gophers men's basketball team is the No. 11 seed for this week's Big Ten Tournament in Chicago. They open play Wednesday night against Rutgers. Minnesota would need to win five games in five days to earn an NCAA Tournament bid. They could earn NIT consideration with two wins.



The University of Minnesota men’s basketball team was picked to finish dead last in the Big Ten under first-year coach Niko Medved.

The Gophers likely won’t be headed to the NCAA Tournament, but they’ve outperformed those preseason predictions.

Gophers get No. 11 seed for Big Ten Tournament

What we know:

The Gophers, despite losing three starters to season-ending injuries, earned the No. 11 seed for this week’s Big Ten Tournament in Chicago. Minnesota concluded the regular season with a 67-66 win over Northwestern on Senior Day at Williams Arena.

The Gophers finished 15-16 overall, and 8-12 in the Big Ten. They won four of their past six games.

Minnesota will open the Big Ten Tournament Wednesday night against Rutgers. The Gophers beat the Scarlet Knights earlier this season 80-61.

Gophers embracing "next man up"

Why you should care:

Medved’s squad is basically playing all five starters 35-plus minutes a game. Barring foul trouble, only freshman guard Kai Shinholster contributes off the bench.

Medved and the Gophers are without Chansey Willis Jr., Robert Vaihola and likely Jaylen Crocker-Johnson for the rest of the season. B.J. Omot is out after offseason surgery, and center Nehemiah Turner is no longer with the team.

That leaves Isaac Asuma, Cade Tyson, Langston Reynolds, Grayson Grove and Bobby Durkin to carry the load. Medved said after Saturday’s win Durkin was dealing with a knee injury and basically playing on one leg.

What we don't know:

What it would take for the Gophers to earn a postseason is unclear.

If the Gophers beat Rutgers Wednesday night, they would face UCLA on Thursday. Minnesota needs to win five games over five days to earn an NCAA Tournament bid. They likely need two wins to get NIT consideration.