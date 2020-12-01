'Good to be back': Ricky Rubio returns to the Timberwolves

article

The Minnesota Timberwolves haven’t played a game since the middle of March, but they’re set to embark on training camp this week.

They’ll have a familiar face in the backcourt. On NBA Draft night, front office head Gersson Rosas wheeled and dealed after selecting Anthony Edwards No. 1 overall. Ricky Rubio is back with the Timberwolves to provide a veteran presence alongside Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell.

Rubio spoke with reporters Tuesday for the first time since the trade became official.

“It feels good to be back. A lot of familiar faces, familiar places and I know where I’m going. I belong here, so it’s good. It’s good to be back,” Rubio said.

Citing a close relationship with coach Ryan Saunders and a desire to the Wolves back to the playoffs, Rubio feels he’s a great fit to be back with Minnesota. Saunders and Rosas emphasize that the move isn’t out of charity, and because he’s beloved by fans. They think Rubio can help the Wolves win.

“Ricky does things that don’t always show up in the box score. He impacts winning in a way where he can help young players grow. That’s what the thought process behind this was,” Saunders said. “That’s our goal here, it’s about people that are going to help you win.”

Rosas, who is about 18 months into his role as president of basketball operations, said Tuesday Rubio was a target in free agency last offseason.

“It had nothing to do with coach, it had nothing to do with him being a Timberwolf. It had everything to do with him being a two-way player, an elite play-maker and a guy who is impactful on the court and off the court,” Rosas said.

Rubio is coming off one of the best seasons of his career, starting 65 games with the Phoenix Suns. Playing alongside star Devin Booker, Rubio averaged a career-high 13 points, 8.8 assists, shot better than 41 percent from the field and played 31 minutes per game.

In a team filled with young players, he’ll provide a veteran presence as he enters his 10th NBA season. After being drafted by the Wolves in 2009, Rubio debuted in Minnesota in 2011. He played in 41 games, with 31 starts, and the Wolves were chasing a playoff spot when he went down with a torn ACL.

Rubio was traded to the Utah Jazz before the 2017 season after his first six years in Minnesota.

“I feel like I left with something that was unfinished I would say. I feel like I have a chance to really prove myself again, prove that I can help the team get to the playoffs,” Rubio said. “I’m a different player than when I came here, when I left. I have a lot more experience, grew up as a player, as a person too. I feel like it’s a good time.”