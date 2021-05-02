GM Rick Spielman says Vikings rookies will get shot to make early impact for team

The Vikings made a whopping 11 picks in this year's draft, one year after setting a record with 15 selections in the 2020 draft.

With the boatload of new, young talent, general manager Rick Spielman says he thinks the team picked up some guys that could make an early impact for the Vikings this year.

The team's picks included:

Round 1, Pick 23: OT Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech>

Round 3, Pick 2 (66 overall): QB Kellen Mond, Texas A&M

Round 3, Pick 15 (78): LB Chazz Surratt, North Carolina

Round 3, Pick 23 (86): G Wyatt Davis, Ohio State

Round 3, Pick 27 (90): EDGE Patrick Jones II, Pittsburgh

Round 4, Pick 14 (119): RB Kene Nwangwu, Iowa State

Round 4, Pick 20 (125): CB Camryn Bynum, California

Round 4, Pick 29 (134): EDGE Janarius Robinson, Florida State

Round 5, Pick 13 (157): WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Iowa

Round 5, Pick 24 (168): TE Zach Davidson, Central Missouri

Round 6, Pick 15 (199): DT Jaylen Twyman, Pittsburgh

Speaking with FOX 9's Hobie Artigue on Sunday, Spielman talked the draft and how he feels new lineman Christian Darrisaw will fit on the team.

