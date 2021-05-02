GM Rick Spielman says Vikings rookies will get shot to make early impact for team
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Vikings made a whopping 11 picks in this year's draft, one year after setting a record with 15 selections in the 2020 draft.
With the boatload of new, young talent, general manager Rick Spielman says he thinks the team picked up some guys that could make an early impact for the Vikings this year.
The team's picks included:
- Round 1, Pick 23: OT Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech>
- Round 3, Pick 2 (66 overall): QB Kellen Mond, Texas A&M
- Round 3, Pick 15 (78): LB Chazz Surratt, North Carolina
- Round 3, Pick 23 (86): G Wyatt Davis, Ohio State
- Round 3, Pick 27 (90): EDGE Patrick Jones II, Pittsburgh
- Round 4, Pick 14 (119): RB Kene Nwangwu, Iowa State
- Round 4, Pick 20 (125): CB Camryn Bynum, California
- Round 4, Pick 29 (134): EDGE Janarius Robinson, Florida State
- Round 5, Pick 13 (157): WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Iowa
- Round 5, Pick 24 (168): TE Zach Davidson, Central Missouri
- Round 6, Pick 15 (199): DT Jaylen Twyman, Pittsburgh
Speaking with FOX 9's Hobie Artigue on Sunday, Spielman talked the draft and how he feels new lineman Christian Darrisaw will fit on the team.
