Glen Taylor on Timberwolves: ‘I’ll continue to keep ownership’

The Minnesota Timberwolves start the Western Conference Playoffs on Saturday against the Phoenix Suns after a 56-26 regular season, the second-best in franchise history.

For a majority of the 41-game home portion of the schedule, Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor watched it unfold from his courtside seats. The team’s ownership transition has been a big story since Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore came to the forefront, but it’s been a dramatic last month as they aim to take majority ownership from Taylor.

In recent weeks, Taylor said the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx are no longer for sale after Rodriguez and Lore failed to meet contractual obligations. Rodrigues and Lore submitted paperwork to the NBA ahead of a March 27 deadline to trigger a 90-day window for the sale to finalize, which has to be approved by the NBA’s Board of Directors.

Last month, Rodriguez and Lore told Sportico, "We’re going to be the owners of the Minnesota Timberwolves."

Earlier this week, FOX 9 Sports Director Jim Rich went to Mankato to sit down with Taylor for a 1-on-1 interview. They talked about the season, the Timberwolves having the No. 3 seed for the Western Conference Playoffs and where things stand between him and Rodriguez/Lore in the ownership transition.

If you ask Taylor, he’s not going anywhere as the majority owner of the Timberwolves. That decision is now in mediation, with lawyers involved on both sides. Taylor will turn 83 on Saturday, and said he has a plan to keep the ownership in his family when he dies.

Watch the video for a portion of the interview with Glen Taylor.