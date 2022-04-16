Glen Taylor protester interrupts another Timberwolves game

article

For the second straight game, a protester caused a disruption at a Minnesota Timberwolves game.

Tuesday night, animal rights activist Alicia Santurio glued her hand to the court at Target Center before being quickly ushered away by security during the second quarter. She was wearing a "Glen Taylor Roasts Animals Alive" shirt.

The incident was in protest of a mass killing of chickens at Rembrandt Enterprises, a factory egg farm in Iowa owned by Taylor. The chickens died as a result of bird flu. The animal rights activist group protesting Taylor says Rembrandt Enterprises has let go 200 employees since the chickens died.

A different protester wearing the same shirt held her own event Saturday as the Timberwolves are in Memphis facing the Grizzlies for Game 1 of their playoff series. The game was interrupted during the second quarter as some flyers hit the court near one of the baskets. Moments later, a woman chained herself to the basket.

After a brief delay, the woman was carried away by multiple security employees. For the social media world, it's now a battle of Glue Girl versus Chain Girl.