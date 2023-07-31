Fox 9 Sports Now: Jim Rich talks Vikings with Pete Bercich

Minnesota Vikings training camp is officially underway, which means football season is just around the corner.

The Vikings had rookies report a week ago Sunday to TCO Performance Center in Eagan. Veterans reported last Tuesday, and the team had its first workout on Wednesday. The Vikings held their first practice open to fans as part of the NFL’s "Back Together" Weekend on Saturday.

Sunday night on Fox 9 Sports Now, Jim Rich had Pete Bercich of the Vikings Radio Network in studio to talk football as training camp gets underway. They talk Danielle Hunter, Brian Flores, the secondary, Kirk Cousins, Alexander Mattison, the offensive line and Josh Oliver.

Watch the videos for all things Vikings with Pete Bercich.

This week the Vikings put the pads on for the first time on Monday at TCO Performance Center, and you can watch the practice from 2-3:30 p.m. on Fox 9! The Vikings also host a night practice on Thursday at TCO Stadium.