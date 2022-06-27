Fox 9 Sports Now: Jim Rich talks Twins, Timberwolves draft with Henry Lake

The Minnesota Twins beat the Colorado Rockies 6-3 on Sunday to regain a two-game lead in the American League Central Division, after the Cleveland Guardians got swept in a three-game series at Boston.

It’s a pivotal week for the Twins, who now are at Progressive Field to take on the Guardians for five games over the next four days, starting Monday night.

It was also a big week for the Minnesota Timberwolves, who traded up and down in last Thursday’s NBA Draft and finished the night with four picks. They traded the No. 19 pick and got Auburn center Walker Kessler with the No. 22 selection. They traded up from the No. 29 pick and got Duke guard Wendell Moore Jr. with the No. 26 pick.

The Timberwolves’ draft picks will be introduced at a news conference on Tuesday at Target Center. Sunday night on Fox 9 Sports Now, Jim Rich sat down with Henry Lake of WCCO Radio to talk about the week for the Twins and Timberwolves.

Lake also shared how you can buy Sebastian Joes ice cream for a charitable cause. Watch the video for the full segment with Jim Rich and Henry Lake!