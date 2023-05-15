Fox 9 Sports Now: Jim Rich talks Twins baseball with Dan Hayes

It wasn’t that long ago that the Minnesota Twins were leading the American League Central Division while having one of the worst team batting averages in all of baseball.

The bats are now starting to come alive as starting pitchers continue to go deep into games, and the Twins finished off a 4-2 home stand with a 16-3 win over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday at Target Field. The Twins scored 29 runs over three games against the Cubs, the most they’ve ever had in a three-game series at Target Field. That includes out-scoring the Cubs by a combined 27-4 on Saturday and Sunday.

The Twins clubbed five home runs on Saturday, getting two from Alex Kirilloff, one from Jorge Polanco, one from Carlos Correa and a mammoth three-run blast from Joey Gallo. They added three more on Sunday.

After Sunday’s series win, Jim Rich talked Twins baseball with Dan Hayes, who covers the team for The Athletic. The Twins are now 23-18 and have a three-game lead over the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central as they hit the West Coast for series against the L.A. Dodgers and Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.

