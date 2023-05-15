Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until SUN 4:00 PM CDT, Redwood County, Renville County
11
River Flood Warning
until FRI 10:00 PM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Kittson County, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 3:00 PM CDT, Dakota County, Rice County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 AM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, Chippewa County, Lac Qui Parle County, Yellow Medicine County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 PM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 2:30 AM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 5:00 AM CDT, Blue Earth County, Nicollet County
River Flood Warning
until THU 10:00 PM CDT, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Nicollet County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Carver County, Carver County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Le Sueur County, Scott County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County, Sibley County

Fox 9 Sports Now: Jim Rich talks Twins baseball with Dan Hayes

By
Published 
Sports
FOX 9

Jim Rich talks Twins with The Athletic's Dan Hayes

Sunday night on Fox 9 Sports Now, Jim Rich talked with Dan Hayes of The Athletic after the Minnesota Twins beat the Chicago Cubs 16-3 to finish their recent homestand 4-2.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It wasn’t that long ago that the Minnesota Twins were leading the American League Central Division while having one of the worst team batting averages in all of baseball.

The bats are now starting to come alive as starting pitchers continue to go deep into games, and the Twins finished off a 4-2 home stand with a 16-3 win over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday at Target Field. The Twins scored 29 runs over three games against the Cubs, the most they’ve ever had in a three-game series at Target Field. That includes out-scoring the Cubs by a combined 27-4 on Saturday and Sunday.

The Twins clubbed five home runs on Saturday, getting two from Alex Kirilloff, one from Jorge Polanco, one from Carlos Correa and a mammoth three-run blast from Joey Gallo. They added three more on Sunday.

After Sunday’s series win, Jim Rich talked Twins baseball with Dan Hayes, who covers the team for The Athletic. The Twins are now 23-18 and have a three-game lead over the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central as they hit the West Coast for series against the L.A. Dodgers and Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.

Watch the video for the full segment with Dan Hayes from The Athletic!