FOX 9 Sports Now: Jim Rich talks Twins baseball with CF Byron Buxton

The Minnesota Twins hit six home runs on Sunday to beat the Seattle Mariners 10-4 for their first win of the 2022 season.

It hasn’t taken center fielder Byron Buxton long to feel comfortable at the plate. Buxton homered to left in each of his first two at-bats on Sunday, marking three straight at-bats hitting a home run. All three of his hits so far this season have left the ballpark, and he’s got four RBI through three games.

After the win, Fox 9 Sports Director Jim Rich caught up with Buxton in the Twins’ clubhouse to talk about the start to the season, keeping his locker clean and the collection of belts he has in his locker, and which one he decides to wear for games.

In addition to Buxton hitting two homers Sunday, Gary Sanchez hit a first inning grand slam. Carlos Correa also hit his first official home run as a Twin. Max Kepler and Jorge Polanco also homered. After scoring just four runs in their first two games, the Twins exploded for 10 on Sunday.

"We rake," Buxton told reporters after the win. "I love saying that."

Buxton entered the year fresh off signing a seven-year, $100 million deal to stay in Minnesota. The Twins’ biggest splash of the offseason was bringing in Correa on a three-year, $105 million deal. He singled in his first at-bat of the season on Friday, and crushed his first homer on Sunday.

Watch the video for the full interview with Buxton.