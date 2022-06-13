Fox 9 Sports Now: Jim Rich talks Hall of Fame, Twins baseball with Jim Kaat

The Minnesota Twins finished up a six-game home stand against the American League East with a 6-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday at Target Field.

The Twins won the first two games against the Rays to take the series 2-1, and won one game against the New York Yankees. The Twins finished a nine-game set against the Toronto Blue Jays, Yankees and Rays 5-4 and are now 35-27 on the season. They have a three-game lead over the Cleveland Guardians in the American League Central Division.

The Twins have stayed steady despite not having starting pitchers Joe Ryan, Bailey Ober and Sonny Gray over their most recent stretch.

Sunday night on Fox 9 Sports Now, Jim Rich caught up with Jim Kaat to talk about the Twins’ recent stretch, and his upcoming induction to the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Kaat and Tony Oliva were voted into the Hall of Fame through the Golden Days Era Committee last December. Kaat will have his No. 36 Twins jersey retired at a ceremony on July 16 at Target Field. He’ll become the 10th player to have his number retired.

Watch the video for the full segment talking Twins and Hall of Fame.