Fox 9 Sports Now: Jim Rich sits down with Kent Hrbek, Bob Motzko

It’s shaping up to be a big week in Minnesota sports with the Twins getting ready to host their 2023 home opener, and the University of Minnesota hockey team heading to the NCAA Frozen 4.

Sunday night on Fox 9 Sports Now, Jim Rich sat down with Twins’ legend Kent Hrbek, and Gophers’ hockey coach Bob Motzko.

The Twins are off to a 3-0 start after opening the regular season with a sweep at Kansas City. They got quality starting pitching, timely hitting and the bullpen did its job. They completed the sweep Sunday with the help of two home runs from Joey Gallo, and six solid innings from Joe Ryan.

The Twins head to Miami for a three-game series as Pablo Lopes reunites with the Marlins, and Luis Arraez gets a reunion with the Twins.

Motzko and the Gophers head to Tampa as one of four hockey teams left to play for a national championship. Minnesota, the No. 1 overall seed, faces Boston University on Thursday. The winner faces the Michigan/Quinnipiac winner for the title on Saturday. It’s the Gophers’ second straight trip to the Frozen 4, as they seek their first national title since 2003.

Watch the video for the full segment with Hrbek and Motzko!