Fox 9 Sports Now: Jim Rich goes 1-on-1 with Twins OF Byron Buxton at Spring Training

The Minnesota Twins are in Fort Myers, Fla., for Spring Training and played in their first split squad games over the weekend.

Last week, Fox 9 Sports was down in Florida with the Twins as they started workouts to get ready for the 2023 season. Sports Director Jim Rich and photographer Jared Rose also spent time with the team away from baseball as they did community work to help those impacted by Hurrican Ian last fall, and we met Rocco Baldelli’s dog, Bowie.

Sunday night on Fox 9 Sports Now, Jim Rich caught up with Twins’ outfielder Byron Buxton to talk about the intricacies of outfield defense. Buxton, one of the best defensive outfielders in the game, has had to change his approach in recent years after a few run-ins with the outfield wall have forced him to miss games with injuries.

Buxton was playing at an All-Star level before getting injured last season. He hit 28 home runs and drove in 51 runs in 92 games last season, and is a game-changer defensively with his speed.

Before the 2022 season, Buxton signed a 7-year, $100 million deal to stay with the Twins that was considered a bargain.

Watch the video for the full segment with Buxton!