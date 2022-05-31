Fox 9 Sports Now: Hobie Artigue goes 1-on-1 with Vikings WR Adam Thielen

Minnesota native Adam Thielen is entering his 10th NFL season, but he says he almost feels like a rookie again as the Vikings go through organized team activities with a new coaching staff.

Kevin O’Connell, coming off a Super Bowl with the L.A. Rams, is now in charge for the Minnesota Vikings, a team that’s now missed the NFC Playoffs two straight seasons and three of the last four. Thielen, a Detroit Lakes native, is now a seasoned veteran that’s having to learn a new offense.

Sunday night on Fox 9 Sports Now, Hobie Artigue caught up with Thielen 1-on-1 to talk about the new coaching staff and his charity softball tournament.

Like many players who are learning under O’Connell, Thielen said it feels like a "breath of fresh air."

"It feels like I just got here. I feel fresh, I feel energetic. I feel like the culture that’s been created here is just kind of a breath of fresh air. It just makes it exciting to be here and getting back to work," Thielen said.

Thielen played in 13 games last season, missing time after an ankle injury, but still had 67 catches for 726 yards and 10 touchdowns. Two years ago, he had 74 catches for 925 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Tuesday night, Thielen and the Vikings will step away from the football field for charity. He’s hosting his annual softball tournament at CHS Field, which will raise money for the Thielen Foundation, which strives to serve, educate and inspire underserved youth to reach their full potential.

"It’s more important than anything I’ll do on the field," Thielen said.

The night includes a home run derby, followed by a game putting the Vikings’ offense against the defense.