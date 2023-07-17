Fox 9 Sports Now: Dawn Mitchell sits down with Minnesota Aurora FC

Minnesota Aurora FC didn’t get the ending it wanted to the 2023 summer, but its second season in the USL-W League was still a near complete success.

Aurora went 12-0 to win its second straight Heartland Division title, and won a playoff game before being upset by Indy Eleven 1-0 in the Central Conference title game. In two seasons, Aurora is now 26-1-2. Minnesota Aurora FC led the USL-W in scoring with 60 goals, and their plus-56 goal differential also led the league.

Saturday night on Fox 9 Sports Now, Dawn Mitchell sat down with goalkeeper Taylor Kane, midfielder Jelena Zbiljic and midfielder Mariah Nguyen to wrap up the 2023 season.

Watch the video for the full segment with Minnesota Aurora.