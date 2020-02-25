Former Lakeville North, Gophers basketball star Rachel Banham signs with the Lynx

Former Golden Gopher Rachel Banham signed with the Minnesota Lynx Tuesday, the team announced.

The guard joins the Lynx from the Connecticut Sun after a sign-and-trade deal in exchange for a 2021 draft pick. Banham was a restricted free agent this offseason.

Banham has spent the last four years with Connecticut after graduating from the University of Minnesota as the Big Ten’s all-time leading scorer among men or women with 3,093 points. Before that, she was a standout for Lakeville North High School.

“I couldn’t be happier to be coming home and be a member of this historic franchise,” said Banham in a release. “Growing up a Lynx fan, I’ve always admired the way Cheryl and her staff have made the Lynx into a model franchise in the WNBA. I can’t wait to see everyone at Target Center this summer.”

The Lynx will begin their season May 15 and make their Target Center debut May 17.