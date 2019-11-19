Fleck says Gophers QB Tanner Morgan is in concussion protocol, Saturday status uncertain

article

The Gopher football team heads to Northwestern on Saturday looking to get one step closer to a Big Ten West title, but PJ Fleck doesn’t yet know who his starting quarterback will be.

Fleck said Tuesday Tanner Morgan is in the concussion protocol after being sacked twice during the Gophers’ final drive in Saturday’s 23-19 loss to Iowa at Kinnick Stadium. Freshman Cole Kramer played the last two snaps in his absence, and was 0-for-2 with a game-sealing interception.

Before the injury, Morgan was 25-of-36 passing for 368 yards and a touchdown to Tyler Johnson, which opened the second half scoring for the Gophers. Morgan has been one of the biggest reasons Minnesota got off to its first 9-0 start since 1904 before losing at Kinnick Stadium.

For the season, Morgan is completing 68 percent of his passes for more than 2,400 yards and 22 touchdowns, and just four interceptions.

Fleck said Tuesday Morgan is “day to day,” and has to pass a series of concussion protocol tests before he can practice. After getting sacked for the second straight time late in the fourth quarter, Morgan was wobbly and clinging to teammates to get upright, but tried to lobby with Fleck to stay in the game.

If Morgan can’t play, Fleck will have to decide between freshman Kramer and Jacob Clark as to who will start. Kramer has played in three games, including Iowa, and has just one game left before he would have to forfeit a redshirt year. Clark has played in just one game, completing one pass for 39 yards against Maryland.

Advertisement

The Gophers (9-1, 6-1) can clinch the Big Ten West on Saturday with a win at Northwestern and a Wisconsin loss to Purdue. The more likely scenario is beating the Badgers in the regular season finale at TCF Bank Stadium, which would send the Gophers to Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship game.