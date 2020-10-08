Eric Kendricks sits out Vikings practice again, hopes to play Sunday

article

The Minnesota Vikings have been short-handed on defense most of the season, and they could be without another key piece Sunday night against the Seattle Seahawks.

For the second straight day, linebacker Eric Kendricks did not practice at TCO Performance Center due to a foot injury. He spoke with reporters before practice and said he hopes to play Sunday. The Vikings will want him to practice Friday before making a decision on his status for Sunday night. Kendricks leads the Vikings defense with 30 tackles.

K.J. Osborn also did not practice for the second straight day, which means the Vikings could be looking at other options for kick and punt returns. Osborn has been battling a hamstring injury.

After being limited with a foot injury on Wednesday, defensive back Holton Hill did not practice on Thursday. Limited participants in practice included Kris Boyd (hamstring) and Oli Udoh.

Adam Thielen (shoulder) was a full participant Thursday after being limited on Wednesday, and Mike Hughes (neck) was a full participant for the second straight day.

Already without Danielle Hunter and Anthony Barr, the Vikings’ defense faces a tall task against Russell Wilson and the Seahawks if Kendricks, Hill and Boyd can’t play. Wilson leads the NFL with 16 passing touchdowns, is first in rating (136.7) and is third in passing yards (1,285) through four games.