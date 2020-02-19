Edina girls’ hockey seeking record-breaking fourth consecutive state title

article

It’s a surreal streak, but reality is setting in for the Edina girls' hockey team.

The Hornets are on the hunt for a 4th straight state title, a feat that’s never been accomplished in the history Minnesota girls hockey.

“It honestly leaves me speechless to think about,” Edina junior forward Hannah Chorske tells FOX 9 of the potential history ahead. “I think it would just mean so much for this culture and this team, knowing how much we put into this season.”

It’s a chance to make history that does comes with some pressure, but that’s nothing new for a school that’s one of the most historic in the state for high school hockey.

“Even though three years ago was the first time Edina ever won (a state title), everyone wants to beat Edina,” Chorske says. “I think it kind of motivates us more to want to win to prove that we deserve that reputation.”

Edina is constantly a school with a target, especially in the sport of hockey. That notion has become the norm by now, knowing that each opponent will be out to knock out the three-time defending champ.

Advertisement

“It’s just become a thing,” Edina girls hockey coach Sami Reber says of the perception of the team. “It becomes a joke in a lot of areas and whatnot so we can laugh about it, but when it comes to the high school level and it comes to big games it’s very prevalent.”

“You can tell that every team plays their best game against us, and I think that’s a big reason why we continue to grow. We have to show up every single game,” Reber added.

It’s an impressive stretch at state, but in no way have the last few years been a cake walk.

Edina won in double-overtime in the 2019 title game and won by a single goal in the championship contest in 2018.

A group that has been tested, but that’s and a testament to their mentality now on a school-record 26-game winning streak.

“If we don’t bring it, we could easily lose,” Edina senior forward Lucy Bowlby said. “We have to bring 100% to everything we do.”

In total, 16 hockey championship banners hang at Braemar Arena, but only one high school team has ever won four state titles in a row. Eveleth, almost 70 years ago on their run from 1948-1951.

For Edina, the time has come where that mark could be matched this weekend. A trip to the state tournament that’s about history and their hometown.

“It’s also about paving the way for younger girls, just to see that it’s possible to be able to do that,” Edina senior forward Tella Jungels said.

Edina will play Thursday night in the MSHSL State Girls Hockey Tournament quarterfinals against Burnsville at 6:00 P.M.