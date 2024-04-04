Dick Bremer throws first pitch to Joe Mauer at Twins home opener

article

The Minnesota Twins are hosting the Cleveland Guardians Thursday in the 2024 home opener at Target Field, and for the first time in 40 years, Dick Bremer is at the game as a fan.

After four decades in the TV booth, Bremer stepped away from his broadcasting role with the Twins and has remained with the team in a community-based role. Bremer was honored before Thursday’s home opener by having the Twins’ TV booth in the press box renamed the "Dick Bremer TV Booth" in his honor.

His day wasn’t over. Wearing a No. 40 jersey, the Twins had him throw out the ceremonial first pitch, and his catcher was none other than Joe Mauer. Back in January, Mauer was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in his first try on the ballot.

In recent years, Bremer made the "left hand toast" a staple on social media. After every Twins' win, home or away, Bremer would make himself a celebratory adult beverage, take a picture of it in his hand and post it to Twitter. It was always with the left hand, as wins are in the left column in the standings.

Since Bremer stepped down, Cory Provus was named the new TV voice of the Twins.