Dawn Plitzuweit, Gophers players surprised by Mallory Heyer’s departure

The Brief The University of Minnesota women's basketball team spoke Tuesday for the first time since Mallory Heyer's departure from the program. Heyer posted to social media last week she was leaving the team "for personal reasons" after three seasons and 102 straight starts. The Gophers open the regular season Nov. 4 against North Dakota at Williams Arena.



The University of Minnesota women’s basketball season is a week away, as the Gophers host North Dakota to open the regular season on Nov. 4 at Williams Arena.

The Gophers on Tuesday addressed the departure of senior forward Mallory Heyer from the program. The former Chaska standout posted to social media last week she was leaving the program "for personal reasons" after three seasons at Minnesota.

Dawn Plitzuweit, players react

What they're saying:

Dawn Plitzuweit and Sophie Hart spoke Tuesday for the first time since Heyer left the team. They say they were surprised.

"Didn’t expect that, that was certainly a surprise. But at the same time, Mallory has done an awful lot for our program over the course of the past few years. She informed me of her decision, we wish her all the best, we truly do," Plitzuweit said.

"Yeah I mean I know we all love Mal. She’s a great person, she’s a great player, she brought a lot to this program," Hart said. "But really excited, we’re really deep this year. Excited to show that off in The Barn this year."

Replacing Heyer

Why you should care:

Heyer started 102 straight games over the past three seasons with the Gophers. She was part of the highly-touted freshman class of all Minnesota natives that included Mara Braun, Amaya Battle and Niamya Holloway.

Heyer averaged 8.6 points and 8.1 rebounds per game last season. The Gophers will look to their depth to replace those numbers. That includes Hart, Holloway, Grace Grocholski and Taylor Woodson. Plitzuweit also said Braun is back to 100% after dealing with a foot injury the past two seasons.

"What does it mean for us as a team? Every player has to step up and do a little bit more at this point in time. We have seven days before we tip off," Plitzuweit said.