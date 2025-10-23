Mallory Heyer abruptly leaves Gophers 2 weeks before season starts

The Brief Minnesota native Mallory Heyer announced Wednesday night on social media she was leaving the Gophers' women's basketball team after three seasons, 12 days before the regular season opener. Heyer, a three-year starter, cited personal reasons for leaving the program. She averaged 8.6 points and 8.1 rebounds per game last season.



The University of Minnesota women’s basketball team opens its regular season in less than two weeks, and the Gophers will be without one of their multi-year starters.

Mallory Heyer leaving Gophers program

What we know:

Senior forward Mallory Heyer announced on social media Wednesday night she was leaving the program and entering the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. Heyer, a Chaska native and former top-100 recruit out of high school, was a three-year starter for the Gophers and part of the highly-touted class of local players, including Mara Braun and Amaya Battle, that all made a vow to stay home.

The Gophers open the season against North Dakota on Nov. 4, 12 days away. The timing is both abrupt and odd.

Heyer cites ‘personal reasons’

What they're saying:

Heyer detailed her decision to leave in a statement on social media.

"Thank you Minnesota for the past 3 years. I am forever grateful for the opportunity to represent my home state and wear Minnesota across my chest. Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way. For personal reasons, I will be closing this chapter of my career at Minnesota and entering the transfer portal to find a new home as a graduate transfer. God’s plan," Heyer said.

Heyer with Gophers

By the numbers:

Heyer averaged 8.6 points and 8.1 rebounds per game last season, and led the team in rebounds. She started every game and had seven double-doubles. She played more than 34 minutes per game as a sophomore, averaging 9.5 points and 8.6 rebounds per game.

Heyer started all 30 games as a freshman and averaged 10.4 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. From a numbers standpoint over three seasons, the decision to transfer is baffling.

What's next:

Without her, Dawn Plitzuweit will lean on more production from Taylor Woodson, Grace Grocholski, Niamya Holloway and Sophie Hart.