Darius Taylor’s status uncertain with Gophers’ opener 10 days away

The University of Minnesota football team is transitioning in fall training camp to preparing for the Aug. 29 opener against North Carolina at Huntington Bank Stadium. It’s under the lights, and it’s a game you can watch on FOX 9.

Entering Year 8, P.J. Fleck held his weekly news conference to preview the opener immediately after the Gophers practiced on Monday. What we don’t know is if star running back Darius Taylor will be available against the Tar Heels. Taylor suffered a left leg injury running a route during a practice open to media last Tuesday. He watched the rest of practice wearing an ice pack.

Fleck didn’t think the injury was serious, but didn’t add any detail on Monday.

"He’s doing great. I’m going to use the same line as we get in 10 days before game day, the injury report will come out two hours before kickoff," Fleck said.

Taylor was the Big Ten Freshman of the Week three straight times last season and led the conference in rushing before suffering a soft tissue injury. He led the Gophers in rushing despite only playing in six games.

If he can’t go, it’s up to a combination of Marcus Major, Sieh Bangura and Jordan Nubin to carry the run game. Keeping Taylor in Minnesota was one of the top offseason priorities, so he’ll get the ball a lot if he’s healthy.

‘I love the competition of this football team’

The Gophers are looking for a bounce back season after going 6-7 in 2023, and fall camp has been intense and a bit salty as a result. The play has been fast and physical, and there are plenty of battles for starting jobs.

Fleck has said consistently this year’s camp has been fierce. They’ve had at least two night scrimmages, and had a mock game with North Carolina coming to town next week.

"I love this football team, I love the depth of this football team, I love the competition of this football team. We have more competition this year in 2024 than we’ve had since I’ve been the head coach here at Minnesota," Fleck said.

Max Brosmer’s path to Minnesota

Shortly after the Gophers ended the 2023 regular season with a loss to Wisconsin, quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis entered the transfer portal. It wasn’t the season he had in mind, and Fleck needed something different running the offense.

Enter New Hampshire transfer Max Brosmer, who was a finalist for the FCS version of the Heisman Trophy. He threw for 3,464 yards and 29 touchdowns last season. In 36 career games, he threw for more than 8,700 yards and 70 touchdowns. Fleck said he needed a quarterback who knew the situation, who know he was going to be the starter and could handle that responsibility.

"You had to be right. Max has just exceeded all of our expectations, he has to go out there and prove it and play on game day and do what he does every single day. The only thing Max Brosmer has to do is be the best version of Max Brosmer every day," Fleck said.