Dalvin Cook donates Madden earnings to North Memorial for PPE

Dalvin Cook announced on Twitter that he has donated his earnings from appearing in the Madden video game to North Memorial Health amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cook said he is donating the check from the NFL Players’ Association to help the hospital buy personal protective equipment for healthcare providers.

“I want to say THANK YOU to those who continue to put their lives on the line each day and fight COVID-19,” Cook said.

If you would like to donate to North Memorial, visit their donation website.

"Let's make a difference together," he said.