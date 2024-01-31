Crosby-Ironton star Tori Oehrlein becomes Minnesotas’s fastest to 3,000 career points

article

Crosby-Ironton star Tori Oehrlein needed just one basket to make history Tuesday night, albeit in a 93-75 loss at Providence Academy.

Friends and family drove more than 100 miles as Oehrlein became the fastest player in Minnesota high school history to 3,000 career points. She’s the first sophomore to ever do it, needing just 101 career games, and entered the night with 2,999 points. Oehrlein finished the night with 27 points, 17 rebounds and 12 assists in a battle with one of the other top players in the state, sophomore Maddyn Greenway.

Oehrlein scored 41 points just four days ago, setting up Tuesday night’s theatrics. Oehrlein’s historic basket came less than two minutes into the game, and the officials stopped by so she could celebrate briefly with her teammates and family in attendance. Fans brought balloons and a poster to acknowledge the historic moment.

"I was just like let’s get it over with and let the excitement go after the game and I just gotta go through the game and not let it get to my head," Oehrlein said. "It was awesome, I love them, I couldn’t do it without them. They were super proud of me and all the hard work I’ve put in. I thanked them for the support because I couldn’t do it without them.

Greenway, the daughter of former Minnesota Vikings’ linebacker Chad Greenway, is next in line to get to 3,000 points. She had 35 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists as Providence Academy, ranked No. 1 in Class AA, got the victory to improve to 17-3. Greenway entered the night needing 72 points, and now is 37 away from 3,000. She scored 60 points against Minnehaha Academy last season to get to 2,000 points faster that Oehrlein. The two are good friends.

Prior to Oehrlein, the fastest players in state history to 3,000 points were Braham’s Rebekah Dahlman in 2011 and Minnehaha Academy’s Addison Mack in last month. Dahlman is the state’s all-time leading scorer with 5,060 career points.