Cousins, Kendricks among 5 Vikings added to NFC Pro Bowl roster

Five more Minnesota Vikings players are headed to Orlando, Florida this week after being selected to participate in the Pro Bowl.

The Vikings announced Tuesday morning that quarterback Kirk Cousins, defensive end Everson Griffen, fullback C.J. Ham, linebacker Eric Kendricks and cornerback Xavier Rhodes have been selected to play in the Pro Bowl. Cousins is replacing Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and Kendricks is replacing Seattle linebacker Bobby Wagner, who are unable to play due to injury.

San Francisco defensive end Nick Bosa, fullback Kyle Juszczyk and cornerback Richard Sherman are also missing the Pro Bowl to get ready for the Super Bowl.

Cousins is making his second Pro Bowl appearance after throwing for more than 3,600 yards and 26 touchdowns this season. He’s the second quarterback to be named to the Pro Bowl under Mike Zimmer, and first since Teddy Bridgewater.

Kendricks, after being named All-Pro at linebacker, led the Vikings’ defense with 110 tackles. It’s the fifth straight season he’s led Minnesota’s defense in tackles. Griffen is making his fourth Pro Bowl appearance in five years after finishing the season with eight sacks and 11 tackles for a loss. His 24 quarterback hits this year tied for eighth in the NFL.

Ham started eight games and recorded a personal best 17 catches for 149 yards this season. One of those catches was his second career touchdown in Minnesota’s win at Detroit.

Rhodes is a three-time Pro-Bowler and finished this season with 63 tackles, six passes defended, five tackles for a loss and forced a fumble.

The Vikings will have eight players in the Pro Bowl, joining running back Dalvin Cook, defensive end Danielle Hunter and safety Harrison Smith. The Pro Bowl will be played at 2 p.m. Sunday in Orlando.