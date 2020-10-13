Could College GameDay return to Minneapolis for Gophers/Michigan?

article

For the second straight year, ESPN’s College GameDay crew could be making a visit to Dinkytown.

The University of Minnesota football team opens an eight-game regular season, modified due to the COVID-19 pandemic, against Michigan on Oct. 24 at TCF Bank Stadium. The Gophers announced Monday that kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m., and the game will be televised nationally on ABC. Minnesota is currently ranked No. 24 in the Associated Press top 25 poll, and Michigan is ranked No. 19.

The College GameDay crew, including Lee Corso, Kirk Herbrstreit, Maria Taylor, Desmond Howard and Rece Davis, came to Minneapolis las year as the Gophers hosted rival Wisconsin for the Big Ten West Division title.

The battle for the Little Brown Jug is appealing to ESPN, especially with both teams ranked heading into the match-up. The Gophers/Wolverines game is one of four match-ups that weekend that feature both teams ranked in the top 25. Alabama travels to Tennessee, but College GameDay will be in Tuscaloosa this weekend as the No. 2-ranked Crimson Tide hosts No. 3-ranked Georgia.

As for the other two match-ups? No. 8-ranked Cincinnati travels to No. 17-ranked SMU, and if both teams remain undefeated this weekend, it could be an attractive option for College GameDay, with the game airing on ESPN2. No. 20-ranked Iowa State also travels to No. 7-ranked Oklahoma State, but that option is less likely for College GameDay with the game being aired on Fox. One other option is No. 4-ranked Notre Dame traveling to Pittsburgh, with that game slated for 2:30 p.m. on ABC.

ESPN’s College GameDay show has an entirely different feel this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There are no fans at the show, and instead they’re participating virtually from their homes. Corso makes his picks from his home, and the crew on location has a special desk that allows for social distancing.

Regardless, Minnesota’s game against Michigan will be the fifth in the last six games to air on national television.