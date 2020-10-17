College GameDay returns to Minnesota next weekend for Gophers season opener versus Michigan

article

The Minnesota Gophers will welcome in the delayed start to the football season on a big stage next weekend.

Next Saturday, ESPN's popular college football pregame show, College GameDay, will travel to Minnesota ahead of the Gophers primetime contest versus the Michigan Wolverines.

The program will air starting at 8 a.m. inside the stadium. However, fans will not be allowed to attend the show or set.

The visit marks the second time in two seasons that College Gameday has visited the University of Minnesota. Last year was also the first time College Gameday had come to Minnesota.

Next Saturday is the start of the Big Ten season after a delayed kickoff due to the pandemic. The Gophers will play an eight-game regular season against conference rivals.