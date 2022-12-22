Charges against Vikings' Oli Udoh have been dropped

article

The misdemeanor charges filed in Florida against Minnesota Vikings offensive lineman Oli Udoh have been dropped, FOX 9 has confirmed.

He was arrested in October on charges of disorderly conduct and resisting an officer without violence at a Miami nightclub, and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The charges against him were dropped this week.

Udoh has maintained his innocence since his arrest. The alleged incident happened while the Vikings were on a bye week after beating the Miami Dolphins.

An initial report from the incident says Udoh followed a woman into a bathroom at a nightclub, refused to leave and resisted security officers trying to remove him. However, Udoh's attorney said the allegations were "100% false" and Udoh never followed anyone into the bathroom nor prevented a woman from going anywhere.

Udoh's attorney did say Udoh and a woman engaged in a conversation at the nightclub that resulted in them exchanging phone numbers. The attorney added the woman reached out to him, saying that the allegations against Udoh are false.

In the Vikings locker room days after the incident, Udoh said "the truth will come out" about what happened. "Once the truth comes out, I feel I’ll be alright," Udoh said. "It is what it is, it’s unfortunate that the team has to see this. But once the truth comes out, I’m confident that my role is the exact same as always."

Udoh has not commented publicly since the charges were dropped.

The Vikings drafted Udoh in the sixth round in 2019.