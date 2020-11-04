Cameron Dantzler, Mark Fields, Holton Hill miss Vikings practice

article

The Minnesota Vikings are seeking their first victory of the season at U.S. Bank Stadium this Sunday with the Detroit Lions coming to town, and Mike Zimmer could be challenged again with a limited secondary.

The Vikings held their first practice Wednesday at TCO Performance Center ahead of Sunday’s game, and three defensive backs were not on the field. Cameron Dantzler, Mark Fields II and Holton Hill did not practice.

Dantzler had to be taken off Lambeau Field in a stretcher late in the first quarter of last Sunday’s win at Green Bay. He was hit in the head and neck area by teammate Anthony Harris on an A.J. Dillon rushing attempted. Dantzler was treated for a neck injury and briefly hospitalized in Green Bay to be evaluated for a concussion.

He traveled back with the team from Green Bay, and Zimmer said Monday “he’s doing well” and he has a chance to play this Sunday. Hill remains out with a foot injury that has kept him out of three games. Fields reportedly suffered a punctured lung during the win over the Packers.

At one point in the win, Zimmer had seven rookies on the field. His healthy defensive backs were Jeff Gladney and Harrison Hand. Kris Boyd played, but had to leave the game with a right leg injury that has been reported as a cramp. Zimmer joked Sunday he needs "Just for Men" to fix his gray hair between injuries and youth on defense.

"Right now we’re still in kindergarten, but we’re trying to get to a master’s program here quick," Zimmer said Wednesday before practice.

The status of Dantzler, Hill and Fields on Thursday is worth monitoring.

Back at practice Wednesday was offensive lineman Pat Elflein, who is in a 21-day window to be activated from injured reserve. The Vikings either need to elevate him to the active roster to face the Lions, or Monday Night Football against the Chicago Bears. If he’s not activated by then, he goes back on injured reserve and his season is over.