Gophers captain Brock Faber signs with Wild, joins team immediately

Gophers hockey captain Brock Faber has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Minnesota Wild. He will immediately join the team and travel to Chicago ahead of Monday night’s game against the Blackhawks.

Faber collected 27 points, 12 penalty minutes, a plus-29 rating and 54 blocked shots in 38 games with the University of Minnesota while serving as the team's captain during the 2022-23 season. The Gophers advanced to the national championship, losing 3-2 in overtime to Quinnipiac on Saturday night.

"Hardest day of my life," Faber said in the locker room after the loss.

The 20-year-old from Maple Grove, Minnesota was a 2022-23 AHCA/CCM Hockey All-America West First Team honoree, a two-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year recipient (2021-22, 22-23 seasons), a two-time First Team All-Big Ten selection (2021-22, 22-23) and a two-time Academic All-Big Ten selection (2021-22, 22-23).

Faber was a second-round selection (45th overall) by the Los Angeles Kings in the 2020 NHL Draft. The Kings traded Faber and a first-round pick in 2022 NHL Draft to the Wild on June 29, 2022, in exchange for forward Kevin Fiala.

Brock Faber will wear No. 7 for the Wild.