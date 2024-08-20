Brian Flores responds to Tua Tagovailoa: ‘I really wish him nothing but the best’

Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores on Tuesday talked for the first time since Tua Tagovailoa made highly-critical comments of Flores on the Dan LeBatard Show Monday. Before Flores event started talking after the Vikings walk-through at TCO Performance Center, he was joined in solidarity by defensive players Josh Metellus and Harrison Phillips.

"Specific to the comments that were made by Tua, I just want to say look, I’m genuinely happy for the success Tua’s had and I really wish him nothing but the best," Flores said. "Player relationships are very important to me. I think that’s kind of the foundation of coaching. That’s really always my goal in coaching. I wish nothing but the best to Tua, more than anything I’m focused on the 2024 Vikings."

The context

Flores was the head coach of the Miami Dolphins during Tagovailoa’s first two seasons in the NFL. He said Flores told him he sucked at what he did, and didn’t belong in the NFL. Flores was fired from the Dolphins after the 2021 season.

Tagovailoa also implied that he thought Flores was a terrible person. He said it took two years for the messaging to be undone, and to believe in himself again.

In two seasons under Mike McDaniel, Tagovailoa has thrown for more than 8,100 yards and 54 touchdowns, despite missing time in 2022 with concussion issues. Flores said he was hurt by Tagovailoa’s comments, and hopes to grow from them.

"Look, I’m human. That hit me in a way that I wouldn’t say was positive for me. At the same time, I’ve got to use that and say ‘How can I grow from that? How can I be better.’ That’s really where I’m at," Flores said. "Do I feel like that’s me? No. How can I grow from that situation and create a world where that’s not the case where anyone says that about Brian Flores."

‘I’m focused on the 2024 Vikings’

Flores was the linebackers coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2022 before coming to the Vikings to run the defense for Kevin O’Connell last season. The Vikings vastly improved from being one of the worst defenses in the NFL in 2022.

This offseason and into training camp, the Vikings have made several defensive additions with one common theme: A connection in some capacity to Flores.

O’Connell gave his full support of Flores on Monday.

"I can just tell you the players Flo works with, he’s got great relationships here. I know you guys have heard a lot of them talk about how much they enjoy playing for him, and how much I enjoy working with him every day," O'Connell said. "That’s all I can really comment on and I’d just like to leave it at that."