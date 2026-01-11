Anthony Edwards hits game-winner over Wemby, Timberwolves beat Spurs 104-103

The Brief The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the San Antonio Spurs 104-103 Sunday night to improve to 26-14 on the season. Anthony Edwards hit the game-winning shot over Victor Wembanyama with 16.8 seconds to play. Rudy Gobert was assessed his fifth Flagrant 1 foul of the season, and will be suspended one game, Tuesday night at the Milwaukee Bucks.



Anthony Edwards hit the biggest shot of the night Sunday, and the Minnesota Timberwolves got one of their biggest wins of the season.

Anthony Edwards hits game-winner over Wemby

The big play:

The Timberwolves trailed the San Antonio Spurs by as many as 19 points, but won the fourth quarter to earn a 104-103 victory at Target Center. Anthony Edwards hit the game-winning shot, getting Victor Wembanyama in an isolation situation, and hitting a floater off the glass with about 16.8 seconds to play.

"Any time it’s the fourth quarter, I’m getting to the post. I don’t give a damn who says something about it, I’m going to the post. I worked on it all summer, I’m comfortable in those spots," Edwards said. "I was like ah shit, I was like damn, I got the shot. Do I drive him? He’s so tall bruh, he takes away everything."

The Spurs had one chance to win it, but Wembanyama’s shot hit the front rim.

Edwards had 23 points in the win as the Timberwolves improve to 26-14 on the season. The Spurs dropped to 27-12.

Rudy Gobert facing 1-game suspension

Why you should care:

Rudy Gobert had just two points, but added 14 rebounds in Sunday’s win. He’s now also facing a suspension and will miss Tuesday’s game at the Milwaukee Bucks. Gobert was whistled for his fifth Flagrant 1 foul of the season in the third quarter.

By rule, he’ll be suspended one game by the NBA for accruing enough Flagrant 1 fouls. If he gets whistled for another flagrant foul the rest of the season, the suspension will be two games. Gobert is already having one of the best seasons of his career, and is again a candidate for the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year.

What's next:

The Timberwolves are also at the Rockets Friday, and face the Spurs in San Antonio next Saturday.