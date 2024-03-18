Anthony Edwards has dunk of the year in Timberwolves’ win at Utah

article

Anthony Edwards has provided plenty of highlights in three-plus seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves, but Monday night might have been his best yet.

Edwards had what should go down as the dunk of the year in the NBA over John Collins, and terrified the entire Timberwolves’ fan base in the process. After getting a steal in the third quarter, Edwards found Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who passed it back to him as he drove the line. Edwards then rose and posterized Collins for one of the most explosive dunks you’ll ever see.

"That's my best dunk of my career, I'm not even going to lie. I didn't even react because I dislocated my finger," Edwards told Bally Sports North after the win.

Collins didn’t return to the game after what looked like a head injury, Edwards immediately left the floor looking at his left hand. Coming out of a timeout, Edwards was able to make a free throw and stay in the game. Had he not been able to, he would’ve missed the rest of the night. The Bally Sports North broadcast showed Edwards on the bench with the two middle fingers on his non-shooting hand taped together.

The Timberwolves were already without Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert was out with a rib injury and Naz Reid left the game with a head injury.

With the team depleted, Edwards rose to the occasion with 32 points, eight assists, seven rebounds, two blocks and one steal. The Timberwolves beat the Jazz 114-104 to improve to 47-21 on the season.