Anthony Edwards soars for block, scores 44 in Wolves' win at Indiana

article

Tuesday night, Anthony Edwards showed up late for the opening tip-off against the Portland Trail Blazers at Target Center.

Friday night, he more than made up for it as the Timberwolves started a six-game road trip with a 113-111 win over the Indiana Pacers. Edwards had 44 points, six rebounds and three assists, and skied for a game-sealing block as the Pacers were looking for a lay-up to send the game to overtime.

Edwards had other ideas, jumping so high for the block that his head hit the backboard.

Earlier Friday, the Timberwolves learned that Karl-Anthony Towns is out indefinitely with a meniscus injury in his left knee. The severity has not been disclosed, but it couldn’t come at a worse time with the Timberwolves chasing the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday night Towns will have surgery, and will be re-evaluated in four weeks. The hope is he can return at some point in the Western Conference Playoffs.

For at least one night, Edwards carried the Timberwolves to a critical road win. They improve to 44-19 and remain atop the West by a half game over the Oklahoma City Thunder.