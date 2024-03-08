Anthony Edwards 'goodnight' block: Every view of the game-winning play

article

"Blocked! Edwards getting up! And goodnight!"

That was the call from play-by-play voice Michael Grady on the game-winning Anthony Edwards block of Aaron Nesmith to seal the Minnesota Timberwolves' 113-111 road win over the Indiana Pacers Thursday night.

"That is one of the most incredible plays you’ll ever see," analyst Jim Petersen added.

The Indiana home crowd agreed, as Wolves reporter Dane Moore overheard a dad in a Pacers jersey tell his son, "You just watched a legend win a basketball game."

Timberwolves legend Kevin Garnett posted to X, "Ant Man with a 40+ piece and the game winning BLOCK? 88 Mike s---," with a reference to Michael Jordan.

Edwards finished with 44 points, playing quite possibly the greatest game of his young career – a game in which he twisted his ankle in the opening minutes. With the score tied 105-105 in the final 70 seconds, Edwards took over.

A pull-up three and a signature "Cash!" from Grady.

A top of the key pull-up to extend the lead to 5. "Yessir! He's unstoppable!"

And up 2 with the final 30 seconds ticking down, Edwards beat a double team with a running floater. Ant had a chance to put the Wolves up 3 with a pair of free throws, but a miss gave the Pacers a chance to tie or take the lead in the final possession. Edwards responded with the block of the year, hitting his head on the rim during the superhuman leap.

"I was like, man, I'm finna go get this. I ain't never jumped that high in my life," Edwards told Bally Sports North after the win.

Every angle of the Anthony Edwards block

Let’s celebrate the best-in-the-West Wolves and the block of the year with every angle available of the Anthony Edwards game-winning highlight: