Agent: Vikings rookie Jaylen Twyman reporting for training camp

The Minnesota Vikings officially start training camp on Wednesday with their first practice open to the public at TCO Performance Center in Eagan.

Vikings’ rookies reported to the team facility on Sunday, including rookie Jaylen Twyman. According to his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, Twyman will be with his new teammates after sustaining injuries earlier this offseason in a shooting while he was home visiting family in Washington, D.C.

Rosenhaus told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Sunday that Twyman ""has recovered enough from his gunshot wounds that he will be reporting to training camp today with the other rookies. He's really excited."

Twyman was suffered as many as four gunshot wounds in an incident where as many as four people were shot. He was riding in a car at the time of the incident, and said in the days that followed he will be "110 percent" and suffered flesh wounds that will not impact his football career. It is not believed Twyman was a target in the incident.

Twyman, a sixth round draft choice out of Pittsburgh at defensive tackle, is expected to start training camp on the non-football injury list. The hope is he’ll be able to play at some point early in the season.