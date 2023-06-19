Adam Thielen talks signing with Panthers, Thielen Foundation

In one of many offseason moves to slash salaries and get salary cap flexibility, the Minnesota Vikings released veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen, a homegrown talent out of Detroit Lakes.

Thielen was out to prove he could still play in the NFL after nine seasons, and the Carolina Panthers took a chance on him. He signed a three-year deal worth up to $25 million, and will be teammates with Bryce Young after the Panthers took the Alabama star quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick back in April.

Thielen was last year’s Vikings’ nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award for his work with the Thielen Foundation. They had their annual charity softball game at CHS Field, but Thielen couldn’t be there due to Panthers’ offseason workouts. Harrison Smith took over hosting duties.

Thielen was in town last week, and Fox 9’s Jim Rich sat down with the former Vikings’ wide receiver to talk about signing with the Panthers, and his continued charity work.

In 101 starts with the Vikings, Thielen made 534 catches for 6,682 yards and 55 touchdowns. He averaged 12.5 yards per catch, and made the Pro Bowl in 2017 and 2018.

Watch the video for the full segment with Adam Thielen.