Summing up a day of losing for Minnesota sports

It was a tough day on Wednesday to be a Minnesota sports fan. Local teams went 0-for-4 on the day between the Minnesota Twins, Timberwolves, Gopher men’s basketball and Wild hockey.

Here’s a look at what transpired for each team:

TIMBERWOLVES LOSE TO HORNETS 135-102, FALL TO 7-29

The Minnesota Timberwolves are the worst team in the NBA, and it’s not all that close. The Wolves fell to 7-29 on the season after a 135-102 loss to the Charlotte Hornets. It was their ninth straight loss, and Minnesota is now 0-5 under new head coach Chris Finch as the team heads into the NBA All-Star break. The Wolves are without Malik Beasley due to suspension until March 27, and D’Angelo Russell is out after having knee surgery.

The Wolves are the only team in the NBA with fewer than 10 wins. Finch called the effort "unacceptable" after the game.

GOPHER BASKETBALL 0-10 ON THE ROAD AFTER LOSS AT PENN STATE

The Gopher men’s basketball team lost 84-65 at Penn State Wednesday night, and for the second time under Richard Pitino, Minnesota finished a Big Ten season winless on the road. Minnesota lost its sixth straight and is 2-9 in its last 11 games after being ranked No. 16 in the country at one point.

The Gophers dropped to 13-13 on the season, including 6-13 in Big Ten play as speculation continues over Pitino’s job security in his eighth season. Liam Robbins and Gabe Kalscheur didn’t play due to injuries. Brandon Johnson and Both Gach did play, but were both slowed by injuries. Minnesota finishes the regular season Saturday hosting Rutgers before playing in the Big Ten Tournament on Wednesday.

The same team that has wins over Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State and Ohio State also has losses to Nebraska, Northwestern, Penn State and Rutgers.

The Gophers now have little to no chance to make the NCAA Tournament.

WILD FALLS 5-1 AT LAS VEGAS WITH PARISE BENCHED

The Minnesota Wild dropped to 12-7-1 on the season after a 5-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights Wednesday night. The Golden Knights pulled away late with three third period goals, but the story heading into the game was the healthy scratch of veteran forward Zach Parise.

It was his first health scratch in nine seasons with the Wild, and second in 16 years. Parise was benched after staying on the ice too long Monday night late in regulation, and being involved in a turnover that led to a game-tying goal for the Golden Knights by former Wild player Alex Tuch. Vegas eventually won 5-4 in overtime.

After Wednesday night’s loss, the Wild fell to No. 4 in the Honda West, four points behind first place Vegas.

TWINS LOSE TO RED SOX 14-6 AT SPRING TRAINING

The game didn’t mean anything, but the Minnesota Twins lost to the Boston Red Sox 14-6 at Spring Training on Wednesday. Nelson Cruz, Mitch Graver and Kyle Garlick all homered, but the Twins allowed 14 runs on 15 hits. The Twins are 2-2 in Spring Training, have won two straight American League Central Division titles and haven’t won a playoff game since 2004.