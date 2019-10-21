4-time cancer survivor, Gophers placeholder Casey O'Brien named Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week

article

Four-time cancer survivor and University of Minnesota walk-on placeholder Casey O’Brien earned Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week honors after Minnesota’s 42-7 win at Rutgers Saturday.

Saturday was O'Brien's debut with the Gophers. The redshirt sophomore held three successful extra points to help Minnesota improve to 7-0 on the season.

In the third quarter, following an extra point, O’Brien ran off the field and hugged Coach P.J. Fleck, who was seen afterwards wiping tears from his face as he walked away.

O’Brien is the sixth Gopher the conference has recognized this year.