Brooklyn Park, Champlin community healing event planned for Friday

The cities of Brooklyn Park and Champlin are hosting a community update and healing event on Friday after the targeted shootings of two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses.

"The past few days have been incredibly difficult, and we recognize the profound impact this has had on both the Brooklyn Park and Champlin communities," organizers say. "Please know that you are not alone in carrying this weight. In times like these, we hope to create a space where our communities can come together to find comfort, build connections, and take meaningful steps toward healing."

Minnesota state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark were fatally shot in their Brooklyn Park home in what officials have called a politically motivated attack. The suspect also shot and injured Minnesota state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife Yvette, authorities said.

The community headline event is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Friday at Champlin Park High School. Brooklyn Park Mayor Hollies Winson, Champlin Mayor Rayn Sabas, as well as city council members and staff, will be there to help "facilitate conversations, offer support and provide resources."

The cities say, "If you are in distress, please call the Hennepin County Cope Line at 612-596-1223. This free, 24/7 resource is here for you. Trained staff will listen, assess your needs, and help connect you to the mental health support you need."

