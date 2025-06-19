Expand / Collapse search
Brooklyn Park, Champlin community healing event planned for Friday

Published  June 19, 2025 10:49am CDT
Minnesota lawmaker shootings
Brooklyn Park mayor on shooting, community healing event

Brooklyn Park Mayor Hollies Winston joined FOX 9 Morning News on Thursday to reflect on the fatal lawmaker shootings, and the community's healing event planned for June 20.

The Brief

    • A community conversation and healing event is scheduled for Brooklyn Park and Champlin on Friday evening.
    • The event comes in response to the shootings of two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses last weekend.
    • The event is at Champlin Park High School, starting at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

CHAMPLIN, Minn. (FOX 9) - The cities of Brooklyn Park and Champlin are hosting a community update and healing event on Friday after the targeted shootings of two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses. 

"The past few days have been incredibly difficult, and we recognize the profound impact this has had on both the Brooklyn Park and Champlin communities," organizers say. "Please know that you are not alone in carrying this weight. In times like these, we hope to create a space where our communities can come together to find comfort, build connections, and take meaningful steps toward healing."

Minnesota state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark were fatally shot in their Brooklyn Park home in what officials have called a politically motivated attack. The suspect also shot and injured Minnesota state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife Yvette, authorities said. 

Community healing event 

Local perspective:

The community headline event is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Friday at Champlin Park High School. Brooklyn Park Mayor Hollies Winson, Champlin Mayor Rayn Sabas, as well as city council members and staff, will be there to help "facilitate conversations, offer support and provide resources." 

The cities say, "If you are in distress, please call the Hennepin County Cope Line at 612-596-1223. This free, 24/7 resource is here for you. Trained staff will listen, assess your needs, and help connect you to the mental health support you need."

Here is a link to the event for more details. 

The Source: This report uses information from the City of Brooklyn Park Facebook page. 

