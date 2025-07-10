2 men accused of drugging, sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl in Mahtomedi

The Brief Two men are accused of sex trafficking, drugging and assaulting a 14-year-old girl at a Mahtomedi apartment. Michael Lewis of Mahtomedi and Billy Ray Wiley of Minneapolis have been charged in the case. Wiley was identified as picking the girl up in Minneapolis, and she was sexually assaulted at Lewis' apartment. The girl told police she knew she would be expected to perform sexual acts for money.



Two Twin Cities men are accused of picking up a 14-year-old girl in Minneapolis, and taking her to a Mahtomedi apartment where she was drugged and sexually assaulted late last month, according to charges filed in Washington County Court.

Michael Lewis, 69, of Mahtomedi, was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. Billy Ray Wiley, 52, of Minneapolis, was charged with sex trafficking and first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

June 30 incident

The backstory:

According to the charges, law enforcement was called to the Piccadilly Apartments in Mahtomedi on June 30 on a report that a juvenile female was dancing in the parking lot and screaming, "no, no no." Authorities learned a 14-year-old girl had been picked up in Minneapolis and brought to the apartment.

The girl was then allegedly given drugs and sexually assaulted by two men. Investigators obtained surveillance video showing multiple incidents where Wiley brought girls in various intoxicated states to the Mahtomedi apartment over prior weeks. Authorities identified Wiley as the suspect transporting the girls to an apartment owned by Lewis.

Authorities met with the girl at a hospital. She told them she was going to school online and was in eighth grade. She said "Billy" would pick her up and take her to different places, and told her she "needed to shower." She told authorities he gave her crack cocaine and walked her to the apartment where Lewis was. She nodded yes when asked if anything sexual happened in the apartment. She said Billy left her alone in the apartment with Lewis, and by the time she went outside to look for him, he was gone.

The victim told authorities she knew when she got to the apartment, she would be expected to perform sexual acts in exchange for money.

Timeline:

Both were arrested Wednesday and are in custody in the Washington County Jail. Lewis faces up to 30 years in prison. Wiley faces up to 50 years in prison.