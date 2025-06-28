Minnesota weather: Tropical and steamy Saturday with storms possible this evening
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Saturday morning is starting out with isolated and unsettled rumbles before tropical temperatures move in with a warm front.
Saturday forecast
Local perspective:
Rain showers with isolated rumbles are blowing east across Minnesota with Twin Cities temperatures hovering in the 60s.
The afternoon sunshine will likely bring tropical and steamy air to the Twin Cities with temperatures in the upper 80s.
There is also a slight chance for severe storms later in the evening, with the most likely timeframe being between 5 p.m. and midnight.
The severe weather risk includes possible hail, strong winds, possible flooding and even a tornado threat in some parts of the state.
Sunday forecast
What's next:
Sunday will look partly sunny with possible rumbles and a low risk of severe weather.
High temperatures are expected to reach the mid 80s
The forecast shows a pleasant start to the work week.
The Source: This story uses information from the FOX 9 weather forecast.