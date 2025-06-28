Minnesota weather: Tropical and steamy Saturday with storms possible this evening

The Brief Isolated rumbles came through the Twin Cities metro area on Saturday morning. The afternoon is expected to feel tropical and steamy. Saturday evening will bring slight chances of severe weather in different parts of the state.



Saturday morning is starting out with isolated and unsettled rumbles before tropical temperatures move in with a warm front.

Saturday forecast

Local perspective:

Rain showers with isolated rumbles are blowing east across Minnesota with Twin Cities temperatures hovering in the 60s.

The afternoon sunshine will likely bring tropical and steamy air to the Twin Cities with temperatures in the upper 80s.

There is also a slight chance for severe storms later in the evening, with the most likely timeframe being between 5 p.m. and midnight.

The severe weather risk includes possible hail, strong winds, possible flooding and even a tornado threat in some parts of the state.

Sunday forecast

What's next:

Sunday will look partly sunny with possible rumbles and a low risk of severe weather.

High temperatures are expected to reach the mid 80s

The forecast shows a pleasant start to the work week.