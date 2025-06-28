Live updates: Rep. Melissa Hortman, Mark Hortman being remembered at funeral

The Brief A private funeral for Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark Hortman is being held at the Basilica of St. Mary in Minneapolis on Saturday, Gov. Tim Walz is expected to speak, while former President Joe Biden and former Vice President Kamala Harris are expected to be in attendance. The Hortmans and their beloved dog Gilbert, who was also killed, laid in state at the Minnesota State Capitol on Friday. FOX 9 is bringing you live coverage of the funeral service. Watch live in the player above.



A private funeral for Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark Hortman is being held Saturday.

Gov. Tim Walz, who is also a pallbearer, and a friend of the Hortmans are expected to speak at the service.

Live updates on the funeral service, being held at the Basilica of St. Mary, can be found below.

10:32 - Mourners seated in the church

Gov. Tim Walz and Rep. Zack Stephenson are pallbearers for the Hortmans. Many other members of the Minnesota Legislature and Minnesota's Congressional leaders are expected to be in attendance at the service.

9:30 a.m. - People walking into Basilica

A line of funeral attendees began making their way into the Basilica of St. Mary before the service, including politicians. Outside the Basilica, there are Minneapolis Fire Department trucks with their ladders extended flying an American flag.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to speak

Minnesota State Patrol members carry the casket of DFL Rep. Melissa Hortman before a funeral ceremony at the Basilica of Saint Mary on June 28, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Law enforcement agencies captured Vance Boelter on June 15th in connection (Getty Images) Expand

Two people are expected to speak at the funeral. Gov. Tim Walz will speak, and a close friend of the Hortmans is also expected to speak.

Overnight, the I-35W bridge was lit green in honor of the Hortmans. Gov. Walz said Hortman "found joy and peace in trees and gardens."

Former President Joe Biden, former VP Kamala Harris to attend the Hortmans' funeral

Former President Joe Biden and former Vice President Kamala Harris will be among the hundreds of people to attend Saturday's service.

According to The Associated Press, neither Biden nor Harris are expected to speak. Harris expressed her condolences earlier this week to the Hortmans' adult children, and spoke with Gov. Tim Walz, her running mate on the 2024 Democratic presidential ticket, who extended an invitation on behalf of the Hortman family, her office said.

Hortmans lie in state at MN Capitol

The funeral comes a day after the couple laid in state with their dog, Gilbert, at the Minnesota State Capitol on Friday. The public was invited to pay their respects, and thousands of people stopped by to mourn the Hortmans, including former President Joe Biden and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

Rep. Melissa Hortman, a Democrat, was the first woman in Minnesota history to lie in state, her husband Mark is the first person who wasn't a public official to lie in state, and Gilbert is the first animal to lie in state.

Who were the Hortmans?

Mark Hortman and Melissa Hortman. (Supplied)

Hortman was a Democrat from Brooklyn Park. She served 11 terms in the Minnesota House of Representatives after being elected in 2004, including as the Democratic leader.

Her colleagues in the state legislature remembered her as a friend, a mentor, and a true public servant dedicated to helping fellow Minnesotans.

How you can remember them:

The Hortmans' two adult children, Colin and Sophie, shared seven ways people can honor their parents:

Plant a tree.

Visit a local park and make use of their amenities, especially a bike trail.

Pet a dog. A golden retriever is ideal, but any will do.

Tell your loved ones a cheesy dad joke and laugh about it.

Bake something — bread for Mark or a cake for Melissa, and share it with someone.

Try a new hobby and enjoy learning something.

Stand up for what you believe in, especially if that thing is justice and peace.

The backstory:

The Hortmans were fatally shot in a targeted shooting on the morning of June 14 at their Brooklyn Park home. Their dog, Gilbert, was gravely injured in the shooting and was ultimately euthanized.

The alleged gunman also shot and injured state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife Yvette at their Champlin home. Federal and state charges have been filed in connection with the shootings.