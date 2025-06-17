Vigil for Rep. Melissa Hortman, her husband at MN Capitol Wednesday
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A candlelight vigil to remember Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark Hortman, will be held Wednesday night at the Minnesota State Capitol.
Vigil for the Hortmans
What you can do:
A vigil will be held from 8-9:30 p.m. on Wednesday on the steps of the Capitol in St. Paul
Attendees are asked to bring their own candles, and to not bring signs of any kind. The event won't have a speaking program.
The Capitol building will be closed to the public during the vigil.
The backstory:
Rep. Hortman served in the Minnesota Legislature since she was first elected in 2004, eventually serving as the Speaker of the House.
READ MORE: Remembering Melissa Hortman, Minnesota giant with humble beginning
Hortman and her husband were fatally shot in their Brooklyn Park home the morning of June 14. Their children, Sophie and Colin, released a statement about their parents' deaths on Monday, saying if you want to honor them, you can do one of the following:
- Plant a tree.
- Visit a local park and make use of their amenities, especially a bike trail.
- Pet a dog. A golden retriever is ideal, but any will do.
- Tell your loved ones a cheesy dad joke and laugh about it.
- Bake something — bread for Mark or a cake for Melissa, and share it with someone.
- Try a new hobby and enjoy learning something.
- Stand up for what you believe in, especially if that thing is justice and peace.