Vigil for Rep. Melissa Hortman, her husband at MN Capitol Wednesday

The Brief A candlelight vigil for Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark will be held at the Minnesota State Capitol on Wednesday. Attendees are asked to bring their own candles to the event, which runs from 8-9:30 p.m. The Hortmans were fatally shot in their Brooklyn Park home on June 14, 2025, in what authorities call a targeted, politically motivated attack.



A candlelight vigil to remember Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark Hortman, will be held Wednesday night at the Minnesota State Capitol.

Vigil for the Hortmans

What you can do:

A vigil will be held from 8-9:30 p.m. on Wednesday on the steps of the Capitol in St. Paul

Attendees are asked to bring their own candles, and to not bring signs of any kind. The event won't have a speaking program.

The Capitol building will be closed to the public during the vigil.

The backstory:

Rep. Hortman served in the Minnesota Legislature since she was first elected in 2004, eventually serving as the Speaker of the House.

READ MORE: Remembering Melissa Hortman, Minnesota giant with humble beginning

Hortman and her husband were fatally shot in their Brooklyn Park home the morning of June 14. Their children, Sophie and Colin, released a statement about their parents' deaths on Monday, saying if you want to honor them, you can do one of the following: