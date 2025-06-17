Expand / Collapse search

Vigil for Rep. Melissa Hortman, her husband at MN Capitol Wednesday

By
Published  June 17, 2025 6:04pm CDT
State lawmakers reflect on Melissa Hortman's legacy

A State Capitol memorial is growing as lawmakers are paying their respects to the life of Melissa Hortman.

The Brief

    • A candlelight vigil for Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark will be held at the Minnesota State Capitol on Wednesday. 
    • Attendees are asked to bring their own candles to the event, which runs from 8-9:30 p.m.
    • The Hortmans were fatally shot in their Brooklyn Park home on June 14, 2025, in what authorities call a targeted, politically motivated attack. 

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A candlelight vigil to remember Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark Hortman, will be held Wednesday night at the Minnesota State Capitol. 

Vigil for the Hortmans

What you can do:

A vigil will be held from 8-9:30 p.m. on Wednesday on the steps of the Capitol in St. Paul 

Attendees are asked to bring their own candles, and to not bring signs of any kind. The event won't have a speaking program.

The Capitol building will be closed to the public during the vigil. 

The backstory:

Rep. Hortman served in the Minnesota Legislature since she was first elected in 2004, eventually serving as the Speaker of the House. 

READ MORE: Remembering Melissa Hortman, Minnesota giant with humble beginning

Hortman and her husband were fatally shot in their Brooklyn Park home the morning of June 14. Their children, Sophie and Colin, released a statement about their parents' deaths on Monday, saying if you want to honor them, you can do one of the following: 

  • Plant a tree.
  • Visit a local park and make use of their amenities, especially a bike trail.
  • Pet a dog. A golden retriever is ideal, but any will do.
  • Tell your loved ones a cheesy dad joke and laugh about it.
  • Bake something — bread for Mark or a cake for Melissa, and share it with someone.
  • Try a new hobby and enjoy learning something.
  • Stand up for what you believe in, especially if that thing is justice and peace.
Melissa Hortman's work with nonprofit Helping Paws

The Hortmans worked with local nonprofit, Helping Paws, to help train service dogs for veterans. FOX 9's Maury Glover has more.

