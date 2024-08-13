Yacht Club Festival 2025 dates, Harriet Island return announced

After its inaugural festival seemingly went off without a hitch – despite flooding on Harriet Island in the weeks prior to the event – Minnesota Yacht Club Festival organizers announced dates for a return in 2025.

According to a social media post, organizers say, "we're thrilled to announce our return!" and advised music fans its 2025 festival will be held on July 18-20, again at Harriet Island in St. Paul.

The iteration of the festival occurred on July 19-20, 2024, and featured the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Gwen Stefani, Alanis Morissette, the Offspring and more.

The festival organizers did not say who would perform at the 2025 festival.