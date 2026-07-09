Xcel Energy, McGough Construction fined for St. Paul stormwater discharges

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The Brief The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency announced fines leveled against two companies for the improper discharge of stormwater in St. Paul. Xcel Energy was fined $13,687 and McGough Construction was fined $12,168. State officials say both companies failed to notify them about stormwater discharges in November and October 2025.



Xcel Energy and McGough Construction were both fined by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) for not informing state officials about multiple stormwater discharges in St. Paul and failing to conduct stormwater management inspections for most of 2025.

St. Paul stormwater discharge leads to $25K in fines

Timeline:

The MPCA said it received a report of a "whitish-gray discharge" from Xcel Energy's St. Paul Service Center on Nov. 6, 2025. That discharged water then entered a storm sewer that drained into a nearby wetland.

A similar event was reported on Nov. 20, where about 4,000 gallons of polluted water entered the storm sewer system.

In response to these reports, the Ramsey Washington Metro Watershed District (RWMWD) carried out inspection reports and provided photos of the releases to the MPCA.

The RWMWD also discovered another release on Oct. 28, 2026.

The MPCA said maintenance and inspection records show both companies failed to conduct 14 standard inspections of stormwater management on the St. Paul Service Center construction site between March and November 2025.

What they're saying:

Minnesota law states sewage and other waste are forbidden from entering any waters of the state, including wetlands.

What's next:

State officials say both companies submitted a plan to the MPCA that shows how they will prevent future releases and promptly notify state officials if a release happens.

By the numbers:

Xcel Energy was fined $13,687 and McGough Construction was fined $12,168.

McGough Construction response

The other side:

McGough Construction shared the following statement in response to the fine:

"McGough is committed to ensuring safety and compliance with all of our trusted partners and the communities that we serve - including meeting all guidelines and standards regarding environmental integrity and human health. It's unfortunate that this situation occurred, but we continue to use opportunities like this to improve how we operate for the betterment of our neighbors and the environment we operate within. McGough will continue its efforts with our partner and MPCA to ensure we are prioritizing community wellness across Minnesota now and into the future."

FOX 9 reached out to Xcel Energy for a response and will update this story when one is received.