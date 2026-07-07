St. Louis County faces federal lawsuit over blocked free campsite for veterans

The Brief A Lake Vermilion landowner and veterans are in a legal fight with St. Louis County over using land as a charity campsite. The dispute centers on zoning rules and whether veterans can camp there for free. A federal judge in St. Paul is expected to rule by the end of the week.



Veterans and a Lake Vermilion landowner are pushing back against St. Louis County’s restrictions on a charity campsite, and the case is now in federal court.

Veterans seek healing and camaraderie through outdoor retreats

What we know:

Air Force veteran Nick Rahn has been leading Warriors Next Adventure trips, taking fellow veterans hiking, climbing, and camping in Colorado.

He says these trips are about more than just recreation.

"It's been shown time and time again that recreational therapy is healing for veterans and doing it together we get that camaraderie back we get, that adventure back, we get that that that purpose that we all get from each other as well," said Rahn.

The cost of these trips can add up, so Rahn was excited to find a place in St. Louis County where groups could camp for only the price of food and gas.

The property, called Rough-N-It, sits on at least 20 acres next to Lake Vermilion’s Black Bay.

"Row boats, kayaks, stuff that they can get out and really enjoy nature in this remote area," said Christine Wyrobek, the property owner.

County’s stance and neighborhood concerns

What they're saying:

St. Louis County does not want Wyrobek operating a campsite at the location which is zoned for residential use.

Wyrobek first advertised the space for rent, offering a deep discount to veterans. After neighbors complained, the county said she was breaking local rules by running it as a commercial property.

Even when Wyrobek said she would only let veterans stay, and they could stay for free, county commissioners voted in September to authorize a lawsuit if she did not shut it down.

"We'll use that authority if we need to use it and if we don't need to, rest assured, we won't," said Nick Campanario of the St. Louis County Attorney's Office.

Wyrobek closed the campsite and the county never filed a lawsuit, but she took legal action against them instead.

She argues the ordinance lets her have four tents on the property temporarily, and blocking disabled veterans from using it is a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act. The county countered that Wyrobek could have appealed the board’s decision and that no harm has been proven to veterans.

Wyrobek says the real harm is stopping Rahn and other veterans from having their next adventure.

"We don't plan on going away. We plan on continuing this fight for our veterans," said Wyrobek.

A decision from the judge is expected by the end of the week, which will determine the next steps for both sides.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear how the judge will rule or what impact the decision will have on the future use of the property for veterans’ retreats.